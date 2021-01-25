President Biden Delivers Remarks on Strengthening U.S. Manufacturing

President Biden held a press briefing Monday afternoon to give remarks on his efforts to strengthen American manufacturing. He also signed an executive order to ensure that the federal government spends taxpayer dollars on American-made goods by American workers using American-made components.

The White House says this executive order seeks to fulfill Biden's campaign promise to make "Buy American" real and to close loopholes that allow companies to offshore production and jobs while still qualifying for domestic preferences.

Biden also took questions from reporters.

Watch the press conference below.

