Texas Gov Brings National Guard Troops Home After Soldiers Slept in Parking Garage

01-22-2021
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered National Guard members from the Lone Star State to return home from Washington, D.C., after the U.S. Capitol Police ordered thousands of soldiers gathered in the city for Inauguration week to sleep in a parking garage.

“I have instructed Gen. Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” tweeted the conservative governor.

Abbott wasn’t the only governor to take such an action.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) also called for the return of their states’ respective National Guard troops, Fox News reported.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers also condemned the sleeping arrangements for our military members. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the situation as “outrageous” and vowed to “get to the bottom of this.”

In the meantime, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) decried the ordeal and said “our troops deserve better.” He also tweeted a video of himself delivering pizzas to the service men and women gathered in the D.C. parking garage late Thursday night.

“I just visited the soldiers who have been abandoned and insulted by our leaders,” wrote Cawthorn. “I brought them pizza and told them they can sleep in my office. No solider will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the U.S. Capitol while I work in Congress.”

In the wee hours of the morning, it appears the situation was resolved.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), herself an Iraq war veteran who lost her legs in combat, said the Capitol Police apologized to the Guardsmen and Guardswomen around 10:30 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the soldiers were allowed to return back inside the Capitol complex, NBC News reported.

Duckworth said it’s “unreal” this was ever an issue.

“I can’t believe that the same brave service members we’ve been asking to protect our Capitol and our Constitution these last two weeks would be unceremoniously ordered to vacate the building,” she tweeted.

The senator updated her followers just after midnight to say all of the troops have left the garage, adding, “Now I can go to bed.”

