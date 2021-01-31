Trump Parts With Lawyers on Legal Team Ahead of Senate Trial

Former president Donald Trump and five of his impeachment lawyers have gone separate ways shortly before his Senate trial is set to begin.

South Carolina lawyers, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, along with former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser, and Josh Howard stated it was a mutual decision to leave Trump's defense team.

The parties involved left over a disagreement on the direction of the case. New members are expected to join the legal team next week.

An anonymous source told the Associated Press that Bowers and Barbier parted ways because the former president wanted them to report claims of election fraud at the trial.

But Republicans and Trump aides assert that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional given that he is no longer in office.

Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection," leading House Democrats to quickly vote without holding any hearings to impeach him in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol Hill riots.

A legitimate Senate impeachment vote of Trump would require the support of all Democrats plus 17 Republicans or two-thirds of the Senate. But, 45 senators voted to declare the impeachment effort unconstitutional. In other words, there doesn't appear to be enough votes to actually impeach the former president.

"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly," former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN.

The impeachment trial is due to start during the week of Feb. 8.

