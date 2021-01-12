Vice President Pence Rejects Pelosi's Plan to Use 25th Amendment to Oust Trump

Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday rejecting her demand that he invoke the 25th Amendment in an effort to oust President Trump just one week before the last day of his term.

Pence wrote, "With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution."

"I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment," Pence said.

Democrats were already planning to impeach President Trump on Wednesday morning. You can follow those events here on CBNNews.com starting at 9 a.m..

Here's the entire letter from the vice president: