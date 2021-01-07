Warnock and Ossoff Reported to Win GA Runoff, Democrats Poised for Total Control Over Washington

The two Georgia run-off elections appear to now be settled, and it looks like Democrats will have total control over Congress and the White House.

Democrats are now predicted to have won control of the US Senate along with the US House of Representatives, and under a Biden administration the impact on the rest of the country will be huge.

Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is now being declared the winner in his Senate runoff election in Georgia over incumbent Sen. David Perdue.

The Associated Press is reporting, with 98% of the ballots counted, Ossoff was leading with 2,241,340 votes and Perdue was losing with 2,204,574 votes.

If that holds, Ossoff will join his fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock who has reportedly won his runoff race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Their victories mean the Senate would be tied 50-50, giving Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote which gives Democrats control of the Senate.

Having full control of the US Senate will smooth the way for President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet nominations and his policy agenda.

With the impending Democratic takeover of Congress, Franklin Graham is sounding a new alarm about what this could all mean for America in a spiritual sense.

Graham said, "I do know that we need to pray for our nation. We are in trouble. I believe God's judgment is coming, for the sins of our nation are great and they are a stench in the nostrils of our Creator."

