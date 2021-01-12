Trump Speaks from US-Mexico Border, Highlighting Border Wall Construction

President Trump visited Alamo, Texas on Tuesday afternoon to survey the border wall with Mexico and praise the hard work of US Border Patrol agents. The location for the president's remarks today was chosen to note the 450th mile of border wall construction.

The president spoke amid a backdrop of unrest in the country as House Democrats push to impeach him a second time, just one week before the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, in the wake of the deadly Capitol Hill riot.

BELOW: Watch President Trump's Speech from His Trip to Texas on Tuesday

