Cuomo to be Questioned in Sexual Harassment Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general's office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year.

The timing of the interview in Albany, the state’s capital, was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would “fully cooperate." Cuomo is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state assembly.

Saturday's interview signals that investigators are nearly done with their work, which has included interviews with the governor's accusers, though they may need some time to tie up loose ends before a report is issued.

Several women have accused Cuomo, a Democrat, of unwanted kisses, touches and groping and inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo initially apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women, though he's since denied that he did anything wrong and questioned the motivations of accusers and fellow Democrats who’ve called for his resignation.

Cuomo, in office since 2011, has rebuffed calls to step aside over the allegations.

Cuomo’s popularity has dipped this year: about 62% of voters said Cuomo should resign or not seek re-election in a late June poll by Siena College. Still, supporters point out that 61% of Democrats in that poll said they have a favorable opinion of him.

A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin. A Cuomo spokesperson said Thursday he had no comment. The state attorney general's office declined comment.

“We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review," Cuomo senior advisor Richard Azzopardi said.

The scheduled interview with Cuomo was reported first by The New York Times.

