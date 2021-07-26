'Uplifted by the Love of God's Children': GOP Rep. Clay Higgins and Family Battle COVID for Second Time

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R) said Sunday that he and his wife are battling COVID-19 for the second time, however, he affirmed that their "prognosis is positive."

Higgins shared the news on a Facebook post, noting that his son is also sick with the disease. He expressed gratitude for the abundance of love and support that they have received.

"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly," he wrote. "I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here's the update. I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was."

He went on to explain that this second bout with what he calls "the biological attack weaponized virus" from China has been "far more challenging" for his family.

"We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive," Higgins noted. "We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables. I love and respect you all. I am honored and humbled to serve you in Congress. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten," he concluded.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

News about Congressman Higgins follows the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which shows that only 49.1 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Health officials stated last week that the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, accounting for an estimated 83 percent of new U.S. cases. It's unclear if the vaccines are as protective against this latest variant.

Former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that "more mitigation is coming" in an effort to slow the spread.

"Whether it's masking, or whether it's closures or whether it's your kids having to return to virtual learning, that is coming. And it's coming because this pandemic is spiraling out of control yet again," he claimed. "And it's spiraling out of control because we don't have enough people vaccinated."