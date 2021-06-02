Republicans Poised to Regain House and Senate in 2022: 'People Are Beginning to Mobilize'

Conventional wisdom tells us the party not in the White House – in this case, Republicans – has a major advantage in the midterms.



Add that to lingering frustrations over the 2020 election combined with an extreme liberal agenda coming out of Washington, and many analysts say Republicans are heading into November 2022 with a steady wind at their backs.

In the evenly divided Senate, 20 Republican and 14 Democratic seats are up for grabs. Meanwhile, every House seat is on the ballot where Democrats hold a slim eight-seat advantage. Five seats are currently vacant.

Historically the party in the White House loses an average of 26 seats in the midterm, and the last two Democratic presidents suffered an even greater mid-term loss.



In 1994, President Bill Clinton lost 52 House and eight Senate seats to Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America.” And in 2010, fueled by the Tea Party movement, Republicans scored 63 House and six Senate seats during President Barrack Obama's first midterm.

CBN News Senior Editor John Waage says President Biden could face a similar, if not worse, fate.

“You've got the cancel culture, you've got ‘woke’ corporations telling people how to think, you've got Big Tech and media outlets basically telling people if you believe this about COVID or if you believe this about the election, we're just going to shut you down,” said Waage. “You combine all that and it's producing a pretty heady brew of anger right now.”

In the meantime, Democrats are pushing an agenda aimed at transforming America.



What's at stake?

One bill that critics say would ensure a Democratic majority is "HR1" or the "For the People Act." It is a sweeping federal elections bill that would steamroll state laws, mandate early voting, and outlaw voter ID requirements. “This legislation is there to protect the right to vote, to remove obstacles of participation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Republicans disagree.

“This bill makes elections less trustworthy, not more, and trust is everything,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Another measure that's passed the House but doesn't have the votes to pass a Senate filibuster is a push to make the District of Columbia a state. That would add two likely Democratic senators, creating a steep bar for Republicans to overcome.

There's also the Equality Act, a bill that expands LGBT rights at the expense of biblical beliefs.



Waage believes this all plays into predictions the electorate is ready to apply the brakes.



“People are beginning to mobilize and they're starting to say, ‘If we want to keep the Republic, the way we understand the Republic, we're going to have to get involved ourselves,” he said.

Another advantage to the GOP is redistricting, or the redrawing of congressional lines following the census.

Since Republicans control more statehouses across the country, they'll be in charge of crafting more districts and can draw lines favorable to their party.