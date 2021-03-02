Watch White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Tuesday Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the replay below.

Psaki is serving as the 34th White House press secretary. Previously, she was a spokesperson for the Department of State and held various press and communications roles in the Obama White House. She was selected as White House press secretary by Biden last November.

Watch the press briefing below.