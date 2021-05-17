Franklin Graham Voices Doubts About Trump's Ability to Run in 2024

ABOVE: CBN News Political Analyst David Brody appeared on the Monday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss Graham's comments and Trump's defense of Judeo-Christian values. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

A heavyweight evangelical leader and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump says it might be tough for Trump to run again in 2024 due to his age.

Franklin Graham told Axios on HBO during an interview that aired Sunday that "everything will depend on his health at the time."

Graham, who is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the Samaritan's Purse humanitarian ministry, explained why he supported the former president despite his moral failings that were public before the 2016 election.

"People say, 'Well Franklin, how can you defend him when he's lived such a sordid life.' I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith and I appreciate that very very much," Graham told Axios.

He also noted Trump's advancing age and health could play a role in whether he seeks a second term in the White House.

"I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't," he surmised. "The guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has. He's lost weight, fifteen pounds maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."

Trump would be 78 in 2024, the same age President Biden was when he ran for the presidency in 2020.