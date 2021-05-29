House Dems, Republicans Discuss Bill Allowing COVID-19 Victims to File Suit Against China

House Democrats and Republicans planned to discuss two bipartisan bills on Friday addressing the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and that would allow victims' families to sue the Chinese government.

The first bill, the "Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act" would establish a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate how the pandemic started.

The second was titled the "Never Again International Outbreak Prevention Act" which would allow legal action against China and other countries who've intentionally mislead the public about the outbreak.

Along with investigating the origin of the virus, a panel would also look into the response by the U.S. government and the private sector to determine precautionary steps for the future.

Among them would be recommendations on protective equipment and other supplies necessary to address a national emergency and require they be made in the United States.

President Biden said this week the U.S. Intelligence community believes the virus was either started by human contact with an infected wild animal or during a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, China says it will not support an investigation into its origins.

In turn, the Biden administration is accelerating the declassification of U.S. Intelligence on COVID-19.

"We will continue to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation with the needed access to get to the bottom of a virus that's taken more than three million lives across the globe, said White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Supporters of these measures also insist that other international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, be held accountable for their inaction on the pandemic and insist that Congress acts now.