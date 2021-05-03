Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the 700 Club: Is Biden Reversing All the Progress of the Trump Admin?

At home and abroad, America is facing a growing number of challenges. Overseas, China, Russia and Iran are testing the Biden administration's ability to stand up to provocation. Domestically, Democrats are pressing legislation that could permanently shift the balance of power in Washington.

Recently, CBN founder Pat Robertson talked with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here in our studio about these multiple threats, and his concerns that President Biden is reversing the progress made by the Trump administration.

"Peace through strength," Pompeo recommends. "When an administration is viewed as weak it creates real opportunities for these bad guys around the world."

Pompeo played a key role in fostering the historic Abraham Accords peace deals between Israel and Arabic nations. He questions if the new administration will continue to build on the progress the Trump administration made in the Middle East.

Domestically, the discussion turns to the crisis on the border caused by the Biden administration's reversal of Trump policies and the dangers of pending legislation such as the Equality Act, which threatens religious freedom. Democrats are also pushing a voting reform act that inserts the federal government into nationwide elections and appears to be part of a multi-pronged strategy to ensure a long-term Democrat grasp on power.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***