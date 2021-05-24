Trump Relaunching His Big Rallies in June, Plus This Trump Family Member Might Vie for U.S. Senate Seat

Former President Donald Trump will be making a public comeback with two rallies in June, followed by another big event around Independence Day in July.

And he's already hinted earlier this month about a possible plan to run for president in 2024, telling Daily Wire host Candace Owens, "I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time. As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement."

It all starts with a speech at North Carolina's annual state Republican Party convention next month.

The former president will speak in person at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville. Trump narrowly carried North Carolina in 2020 and held numerous events in the state toward the end of his campaign.

Livy Polen, a spokeswoman for the NC GOP, told the Associated Press Trump's speech will be closed to the media entirely.

But the two rallies he's planning for June will be very much public events, according to the New York Post.

Trump has kept a relatively low public profile since leaving office. His last significant public speech was in February at the CPAC convention. Although he's still banned from Twitter and Facebook, his public comments can be found on his website.

As several media outlets have reported, the 45th President will bring his campaign-style rallies to several cities in the very near future.

Meanwhile, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump has not yet publicly ruled out a 2022 U.S. Senate run in North Carolina and has expressed interest in the contest. Trump has not endorsed any of the three Republicans already running for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Burr was censured by the state Republican Party following his vote to impeach Trump.

North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker, who are vying for the party's 2022 U.S. Senate nomination, are scheduled to attend the NC convention, as are U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and four other members of the state's congressional delegation. Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will serve as a guest speaker.

Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision. The state party hopes Trump can help Republicans retake control of the U.S. House in the upcoming midterms. NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley, a staunch Trump ally who also served as one of the former president's 13 North Carolina electors in 2020, wants Trump to play an active role in North Carolina politics.

"President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China and unleashing the American economy," Whatley said in a news release. "We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms."