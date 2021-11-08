New Polls Show Majority of Americans Against Paying Illegal Migrants for Being Separated at Border

President Biden says families of children of illegal immigrants separated from their parents at the U.S. - Mexico border during the Trump administration should get "some kind of compensation" even though he had disputed that report a few days earlier, calling it "garbage".

As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, the Biden administration is considering offering immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 per person in compensation.

The newspaper reported the total payout could be more than a billion dollars as the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of illegal migrants who say the government's treatment caused them mental anguish.

A range of payouts is being sought in the 940 lawsuits with an average demand of roughly $3.4 million per family.

Settlement negotiations continue with attorneys for both sides hoping to reach a deal by the end of this month.

On Saturday, the president said what he was disagreeing with was the idea that each immigrant would get $450,000 but he does expect some sort of recompense.

"If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child. You lost your child is gone," Biden said. "You deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance. What that will be, I have no idea."

Republicans have blasted the idea of such payments and according to new polling, it appears many Americans are against it as well.

The Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, released a national survey Monday showing 66.9% of American voters do not approve of the Biden Administration considering paying families of illegal immigrants separated at the southern border $450,000 each for "psychological trauma."

The poll shows only 18.7% of American voters approve of such payments.

When asked about the crisis at the U.S. - Mexico border, a majority of Americans said the border should be closed so it can be addressed. 54.7% of American voters believe Biden should close the southern border until a solution is reached to deal with the crises of migrant caravans, human trafficking, and drug smuggling. Only 31.6% say it should remain open.

The polling results were from surveys conducted by the Convention of States Action from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 of over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

In addition, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday shows 57% of American voters don't believe illegal immigrants have the right to sue the U.S. government and think they shouldn't receive any type of monetary payment.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7.

