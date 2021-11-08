Ex-Bush Adviser-turned Democratic Contender: ‘Jesus…Would Be Accused of Being Woke’

Former George W. Bush adviser Matthew Dowd, who is running as a Democrat in a bid to try and become Texas’ lieutenant governor, said in a recent tweet: “If Jesus were here today he would be accused of being woke.”

Dowd said he came to this realization while sitting in church on Sunday, and went on to speak about the importance of “human decency.”

“How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal,” he continued.

After Dowd’s tweet sparked reaction, he returned to the social media platform Monday to offer more theological and political insight, pushing back at people in the faith realm whom he believes have no tolerance for opposing opinions.

“What is unreal is many on the ‘christian way right think they own what it means to be a person of faith or a follower of Jesus,” Dowd tweeted. “And when those of us who are Christian speak out with a different message based on the loving way of Jesus, they get so nasty and cruel.”

He then followed this proclamation up with a mantra he said he has embraced “for many years”: “If your ideology/dogma pushes you to define your faith and patriotism by whom you hate, well you might want to take a close look at whether you are a person of faith or a patriot.”

The word “woke” continues to be used in various cultural conversations, but it has also crept into politics of late.

As Faithwire previously reported, veteran political strategist James Carville hit back at last week’s jarring election results across the U.S., blaming some Democratic candidates’ difficulties on “stupid wokeness.”

Carville, who has consulted for decades with politicians in the U.S. and around the globe, cited “defund the police lunacy,” among other issues, as being at the center of Democrats’ woes.

“What went wrong is just stupid wokeness. Alright, don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington,” Carville said. “I mean, this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools. I mean that — people see that.”

The “woke” issue is one Carville has warned about for months, telling Democrats to back away from words and actions that alienate voters.

