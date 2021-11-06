House Republicans Blast Fellow GOP Members for Supporting $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Congress passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday night after months of negotiations among Democrats over a different measure- President Biden's massive social spending and climate change bill.

The infrastructure bill had already been approved by a bipartisan majority in the Senate. It's intended to provide funding for the nation's aging roads and bridges, along with broadband internet and public transit. Now that it's passed the House, it heads to the president's desk for final approval.

In a 228-206 vote, 13 Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six progressive Democrats voted against it.

"Generations from now, people will look back and know this is when America won the economic competition for the 21st Century," Biden said in a written statement early Saturday.

Critics have argued that less than half of the bill actually goes to real infrastructure, like roads and bridges, with the rest going to other Democratic priorities, like environmental actions. The Congressional Budget Office has projected it will add $256 billion to the national debt over 10 years.

House Republicans opposing the package say it's an agenda the country can't afford. Many of them shared their disapproval on social media following the vote, criticizing the GOP members who voted for it- in some cases, calling them RINOs, which stands for Republicans In Name Only.

"RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar 'infrastructure' bill," tweeted Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. "Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wrote, "Republicans who voted for the Democrats' socialist spending bill are the very reason why Americans don't trust Congress."

And Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who represents Florida, remarked, "Every Republican who voted for the infrastructure bill must be eliminated from the party."

Now the House will move on to the President's social welfare and climate change measure. It had originally been proposed to cost $3.5 trillion, but after repeated objections by moderate Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, along with concerns by House centrists, the price tag has come down to $1.75 trillion – although outside analysts say the real cost will be closer to $4 trillion.

Still, the president and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer are confident the bill will pass the House by Thanksgiving.

