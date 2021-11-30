NY Releases Video Testimony of Andrew Cuomo and Sexual Harassment Accusers as Chris Cuomo's Role Exposed

For the first time, the public is hearing the testimony of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. It comes in stark contrast to the testimony of his accusers. And new information reveals CNN anchor Chris Cuomo played a bigger role in advising his brother and hunting down details about the accusations to pass along to him.

On Monday, the New York Attorney General released nearly nine hours of video testimony, recorded this summer as part of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The AG also released testimony of six of his accusers, including Lindsay Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, and Brittany Commisso.

"I have hugged her, and she has initiated many of the hugs," Cuomo said of Commisso in his testimony.

However, that's not what Commisso claims. She says those hugs made her uncomfortable and were much more sexual in nature. "I remember his hand just sliding right up my blouse," Commisso testified. "I remember looking down. I remember seeing his hand, which is, I would say, that's a large hand, and over my bra."

The AG's report says they found Cuomo's "denials to lack credibility and to be inconsistent with the weight of the evidence obtained during our investigation."

Cuomo is now charged with misdemeanor forcible touching coming from that alleged incident with Commisso.

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Hunted Down Details for His Brother

The documents also show Cuomo's brother Chris Cuomo played a key role in advising the former governor and checking with journalists on their stories about the scandal.

The new information, which comes from Chris Cuomo's July testimony and 169 pages of text messages, emails, and other communications, reveals the TV journalist reportedly worked to find out whether more women were going to come forward. The CNN anchor then gave detailed feedback on his brother's statements to the press and passed along information about upcoming stories involving accusers to his brother's advisers.

CNN issued a statement saying it will review the records because they "deserve a thorough review and consideration". Chris Cuomo has previously said he "tried to do the right thing,” adding he “wasn't in control of anything.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo maintains his innocence. His attorney says the evidence released was manipulated with selective editing and redactions.