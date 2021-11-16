Wyoming GOP Votes to Boot Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican Party for Her Anti-Trump Actions

The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP.

A 31-29 vote on Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state GOP's central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming's 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

It was the second censure for Cheney by Wyoming Republicans. As CBN News reported in February, the Wyoming GOP central committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney, Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Only eight of the state's 74 Republican Party members opposed that first resolution.

Cheney has described her vote to impeach Trump as an act of conscience in defense of the Constitution.

But the Wyoming GOP committee sees it differently.

"Previously mentioned in the resolution of censure, Representative Liz Cheney 'cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors'," the resolution stated. "As to date, no quantifiable and or undisputed evidence has been offered by Representative Liz Cheney to defend her questionable decision," the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

It's "laughable" for anybody to suggest Cheney isn't a "conservative Republican," Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in the aftermath.

"She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man," Adler added.

Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary including Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Hageman in a statement called the latest state GOP central committee vote "fitting," according to the Star-Tribune.

"Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state," Hageman said.

As CBN News reported in May, House Republicans removed Cheney from the chamber's No. 3 GOP leadership position after she continued to criticize Trump's claims that voter fraud cost him re-election.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, a jarring turnabout to what had once been a fast-rising career within the party.

Critics said Cheney's offense wasn't her views on Trump but her persistence in publicly expressing them, undermining the unity they want party leaders to display as they message in advance of next year's elections when they hope to win House control.

"It's not about right or wrong. It's about the focus," said #2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

