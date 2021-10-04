PRAY: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Wife Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

The wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“As a mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” he said in a statement shared with Fox News. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”

The 43-year-old governor went on to say his wife — whom he married in 2010 — is a “true fighter” who will “never, never, never give up,” an apparent nod to a speech delivered by Winston Churchill in 1941, when he was prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Casey DeSantis, 41, is a former producer and show host for the PGA Tour. She and Ron DeSantis have two children, Madison, who is 4 years old, and Mamie, who is 18 months and the first baby born in the Florida governor’s mansion in more than 50 years.

Gov. DeSantis, who is viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, said in June that he is prepared to put on the “full armor of God” to push back against “the left’s schemes.”

“You got to be strong,” he said during the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference. “You got to put on the full armor of God. You got to take a stand — take a stand against the left’s schemes. You got to stand your ground. You got to be firm. You will face flaming arrows, but take up the shield of faith and fight on.”

“So I look forward to joining with you in the battles to come,” the first-term governor continued. “I can tell you that, in the state of Florida, I’ll be holding the line. I’ll be standing my ground. I won’t back down, and I have only begun to fight.”

Gov. DeSantis has earned praise from conservatives for his opposition to stringent restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also resisted the teaching of critical race theory in Florida’s public school system.

In March he said there needs to be “a renewal of American civics” in public schools, adding, “People need to be taught why America was founded, what the principles that made our country unique were.”

“They need to be taught that our rights do not come from government; they come from God,” the governor said.

