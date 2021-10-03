'She Chose Life': Congresswomen Offer Emotional Testimonies on Abortion Decisions

ABOVE: Terrisa Bukovinac, founder and president of Pro-life San Francisco, appeared on the Friday edition of CBN"s Faith Nation to discuss her progressive anti-abortion organization. Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Emotional testimonies from both sides of the aisle were shared on Capitol Hill Thursday by congresswomen who faced the difficult choice to go through with their abortions.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (MO), Pramila Jayapal (WA), and Barbara Lee (CA) offered their personal testimonies on abortion and why they feel access to abortion should not be banned.

Bush said she elected to have an abortion after she was raped during a youth conference.

"Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision I had ever made, but at 18 years old, I knew it was the right decision for me," Bush told the House Committee on Oversight Reform.

Lee revealed that she had a "back-alley" abortion in Mexico when she was a teenager.

One Republican congresswoman shared her own personal story about an abortion that didn't happen.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) detailed how her mother chose life, despite advice from doctors and her family.

"Every woman's story is different and these decisions do not come easy, but I am grateful every single day that there were resources available for my mom because in that moment she chose life."

Cammack is the youngest Republican woman in the 117th Congress.

She accused Democrats of "glorifying" and "normalizing" abortion in a bid to strip the Hyde Amendment from the budget. The legislative provision ensures that U.S. taxpayer dollars don't go to funding abortions.

Meanwhile, Terrisa Bukovinac, founder and president of "Pro-life San Francisco," spoke with CBN's Faith Nation on Friday about what led her to create a human rights organization for pro-life people.

"I decided to launch this brand new, progressive anti-abortion organization because I think we see that the problem here is with the Democratic party and their relationship with the abortion industrial complex," Bukovinac said. "But the only groups that are able to affect what happens in the Democratic party are truly progressive ones that force the party to be more progressive."

