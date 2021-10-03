Supreme Court To Address Abortion, Gun Regulations, Public School Policies as New Term Begins Monday

The Supreme Court is set to kick off a new term Monday and that means discussion over major cases involving key issues from abortion to gun rights.

This year's court opening has already hit a speed bump after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, has no symptoms and received positive results after a routine COVID test.

Meanwhile, the first Monday in October always marks the beginning of the Supreme Court's new term. This year, the high caseload is getting attention for the number of cases that could lead to a major life change in America.

Each year, the "Red Mass" at Saint Matthew's Cathedral marks the beginning of the High Court's term.

The nine black-robed Justices - 6 Catholics, 2 Jews, and one Anglican - will decide major cases on abortion, gun rights, and the First Amendment.

The most talked-about is the controversial case over a Mississippi abortion law, which some believe could weaken and even overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I think it's largely going to turn on whether there are 5 justices who are willing to accept the political heat that will come from overturning a couple of cases," said Attorney and former Solicitor General, Noel Francisco.

WATCH: Supreme Court Preview of the 2021-2022 Term

Additionally, there's a challenge against New York's concealed carry law.

The issue is whether states have the right to restrict the Second Amendment. For the first time in 11 years, a major Second Amendment case heads to the marble palace.

Paul Clement, who represents the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, said it will be interesting to see the new dynamics on the Supreme Court.

Also on the calendar for this term is the First Amendment which is pivotal to deciding cases ranging from Maine's prohibition on funding for schools providing religious instruction to the raising of a Christian flag on government property in Boston.

And the nine Supreme Court Justices begin the new term facing a plummeting approval rating and a presidential commission that is studying the make-up of the High Court.

