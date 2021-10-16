With VA Neck and Neck, McAuliffe Attacks Fellow Dems, Youngkin Distances from Jan. 6 Crowd

ABOVE: CBN News' Chief Political Analyst David Brody and Julia Manchester, political reporter with The Hill appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk more about the Virginia governor's race. Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, Democrats now consider the Virginia governor's race too close for comfort.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe has seen his substantial lead shrink dramatically in recent weeks as Republican Glenn Youngkin is reportedly within three points, according to poll tracker Five-Thirty-Eight.

The Virginia gubernatorial election has long been considered a major indicator of what to expect in the congressional midterm elections the following year. Democrats have been on a winning streak in the commonwealth for years.

Traditionally, the party that wins the presidency, loses in Virginia the following year. McAuliffe was the lone exception in decades when he narrowly won the governor's race in Virginia in 2013 after Obama won the White House.

Now, however, President Biden's incredibly poor approval ratings aren't doing McAuliffe any favors. The candidate has recently been distancing himself from Biden and other fellow Democrats in Washington, calling on the whole lot to "get their act together".

According to The Hill, McAuliffe recently blasted Congressional Democrats saying, "Do your job. I don't care what you call it or what mechanism you use... I'm for doing whatever the Senate has to do to pass meaningful legislation that will move this country forward."

Meanwhile, Youngkin is also dealing with party division, specifically concerning the January 6th attack on the Capitol and claims of election fraud.

The Republican candidate spoke out this week against a pro-Youngkin rally where attendees recited the Pledge of Allegiance before an American flag that was reportedly at the January 6th riot.

Youngkin did not attend the rally and condemned the use of the flag.

Up until recently, McAuliffe had a lead of 9+ points in the race. But then he spoke out against parents' rights in a state where the battle for parents' rights has been making headlines all year.

