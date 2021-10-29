Youngkin Takes Lead in Come-from-Behind Polls in VA Governor's Race - Watch CBN News LIVE Election Coverage

We are now four days away from an election in Virginia that many see as a key indicator about which way the political winds are blowing in the country.

From a Democrat lead, to a toss-up, to the Republican candidate pulling ahead, the polls have shown a shift in the Virginia governor's race where a lot is at stake for both parties.

A few months ago Democrat Terry McAuliffe actually had a solid, nearly double-digit lead in the polls. But now that lead appears to have totally dissolved.

The latest Fox News poll puts Republican Glenn Youngkin 8 points ahead of McAuliffe. A poll from the Washington Post shows the race in a statistical dead heat. This link from the election experts at FiveThirtyEight shows how the polls have been trending in Youngkin's favor.

Youngkin has gained ground in the polls since McAuliffe stated during their final debate a month ago that he doesn't believe parents should be able to tell schools what to teach their own children.

That issue has been prominent in northern Virginia where outraged parents have made national headlines this year by confronting school boards that push a left-wing agenda on critical race theory, graphic sexual content, and transgender policies.

