Democrat Attempt to Protect Abortion Up Until Moment of Birth Called 'Most Extreme Congressional Bill Ever'

WASHINGTON – Congressional Democrats are in a panic over abortion. The Supreme Court's new term starts in a few days, and they fear the conservative-leaning court could overturn Roe v. Wade. In a preemptive strike, the House passed a drastic bill protecting abortion up to the moment of birth.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved the controversial "Women's Health Protection Act" on Friday by a narrow vote of 218-211. The bill protects abortion nationwide, overturning state pro-life laws.

"It has been declared constitutional by the Supreme Court," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said following the bill's passage. "I wish they would just honor their own precedence on this but they didn't."

If the "Women's Health Protection Act" becomes law, it would override many pro-life measures put in place by states. Along with allowing abortion of viable preborn babies, it would nullify women's "right to know" laws and parental involvement statutes for minors. It would also overturn state laws that protect unborn people with Down Syndrome, among other things.

"This is the most extreme congressional bill ever," Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) told CBN's Faith Nation.

Smith and his Republican colleagues fiercely oppose the bill.

"All of the state laws, like women's right to know, parental consent, waiting periods, even laws (for) pain-capable unborn children to protect them, there's several of those laws... all of them would be eviscerated, would be overturned overnight," said Smith.

The bill now heads to the Senate where it faces a steep uphill battle. Because of the filibuster rule, it needs 60 votes to pass there. With the Senate split 50-50, not even all Democrats are on board.

Another big showdown over the issue of abortion is set for December first when the Supreme Court will hear a Mississippi case that has the potential to overturn Roe v Wade.

