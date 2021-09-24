Trump Tells CBN News: Biden Ignoring America's Faithful and Wreaking Havoc on Our Border

WATCH Monday's 700 Club for the full interview with CBN's David Brody and President Donald Trump

President Biden says he'll sign the controversial pro-abortion "Women's Healthcare Protection Act" if it comes to his desk. But in an exclusive interview with CBN News, former President Donald Trump told CBN Chief Political Analyst David Brody that his successor is out of touch with America's faithful.

Trump said, "If you look at his policies, and if you look at what he's doing to religion, and organized religion, if you look at what's going on, I don't know how the Catholic Church can be supportive of him. Now I got, I guess, 50 or 52% of the Catholic vote and I was very disappointed by that. I said, there's no way. Evangelicals great, but they got it, they really got it. But the Catholics are very angry, very angry at him."

During the interview, the former president spoke about key issues from immigration to the House Democrats' continued attempts to "investigate" him and his team.

After a week of bad optics for the White House with 15,000 migrants rounded up under a bridge in Texas, mass deportation flights sent nearly 2,000 of those migrants back to Haiti. Many others were released into the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security now says there are no more migrants underneath that bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio.

But Trump tells CBN News he already had solutions in place before Biden removed them.

"All he had to do is, I say, go to the beach, just relax Joe, just go to the beach. We had it the best ever in the history of that border, the southern border, and now it's the worst in history and it's probably the worst border, anywhere in the world if you think of it because no border has ever been like what's happening at our border. It's the destruction from inside of our country," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump's inner circle is now facing possible legal troubles as some of them are now under subpoena by Congress.

The congressional panel investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol is focusing on Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows White House adviser Steve Bannon, and two others.

They have until October 7th to produce relevant documents. Depositions begin the following week. Friday, Trump told CBN News it's another "witch hunt."

Trump said, "It's a disgrace what's going on. This is just another continuation of really, you can call it the greatest witch hunt in history and a disgrace."

During the interview, he indicated he might be willing to sue them in court, if he has to, in order to clear his name. "I'll do whatever is necessary," Trump said.

