'Federal Govt Continues to Turn a Blind Eye to the Border Crisis': Texas Buses Filled with Migrants Arrive in D.C.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is in the process of sending charter buses filled with illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.

The first bus carrying 24 migrants arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday morning.

Abbott tweeted he's transporting the migrants to D.C. because "Biden refuses to come see the mess he's made at the border."

The governor announced last week he would send migrants who had been released from federal custody to Washington and other places outside of Texas, on a voluntary basis.

"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps & keep Texans safe. We should not have to bear the burden of Biden's failure to secure our border," Abbott tweeted.

Washington is only the first stop for many of the migrants, who will move on to other locations. They hope to gain asylum in the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday it is "nice" of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., according to the National Review.

"These are all migrants who have been processed by CBP and are free to travel, so it's nice the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings — and they're all in immigration proceedings," Psaki said when asked about the buses from Texas during a press briefing.

Psaki had earlier called the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. a "publicity stunt."

In response, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News, "I wish it was only a publicity stunt. She doesn't understand the reality, or doesn't care about the reality, of what's happening on the Texas border. And then, ultimately, what's happening to all of our states, because really every state is a border state now, affected by what's going on along the border. Because we have a massive increase in drug overdoses, we have had COVID spread around, we've had all kinds of crime issues. This is a real issue. This is not a publicity stunt by the governor."

Matthew Soerens, U.S. director of church mobilization for World Relief, a Christian humanitarian organization tweeted: "I have concerns about whether this 'bus them to DC' plan is truly entirely voluntary. But if it is, well, the DC area has a large Central American population, so it's where many asylum seekers want to go to be hosted by family while awaiting asylum hearings. Sort of generous…"

"It'd be sort of ironic if word spread that, whereas if you present yourself to Border Patrol & begin your asylum request in California, New Mexico or Arizona, you'll have to cover your own bus fare to your family, if you cross in Texas, the Texas taxpayers will pick up the tab," Soerens quipped.

During the last week of March, Border Patrol officials said the border averaged more than 7,100 crossings daily.

As CBN News reported, Texas officials also said they would begin "increased military activity" on the border and install razor wire at some low-water along the river to deter migrants from crossing. Already, the Lone Star State has deployed thousands of troopers and National Guard members, installed a new border barrier, and jailed migrants on trespassing charges.

Gov. Abbott tweeted Tuesday that the Texas National Guard was conducting drills due to the Biden administration's plan to lift Title 42 on May 23.

"Texas National Guard conduct mass migration drills in preparation for an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border," he wrote. "This follows my directive to bolster our state's border security efforts in the wake of the Biden Administration revoking Title 42."

Meanwhile, Abbott is ending his border cargo inspections that were causing big delays.

In the past days, the effort has sent the amount of border traffic soaring and led to the closures of three international bridges, each of which caused millions of dollars in losses for Texas businesses, Just the News reported.

The inspections also gave the Biden administration a reason to pause from blaming the current national inflation they continually call "Putin's price hike" to claiming the Texas inspections were "raising prices for families in Texas and across the country."

"Governor Abbott's unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country," Psaki said.

While Psaki blames Abbot's inspections for inflation, CBN News has reported that Democratic economist Larry Summers warned in February of 2021 that the Democrats' COVID relief plan could lead to inflation. He was blasted by the White House which called inflation "transitory."

Last November, Jason Furman, who served as the top economic advisor to President Obama, warned, "Inflation is not slowing. It's maintaining a red-hot pace.''

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) also tweeted, "By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not 'transitory' and is instead getting worse. From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day."