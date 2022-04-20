Illegal Crossings Could Soar to New Heights if Biden Erases Trump-Era Law

People crossing into the U.S. illegally is now at the highest in two decades.

Nearly 221,000 migrants have crossed the border with the help of smugglers during the month of March. That staggering number is expected to soon soar again.

President Joe Biden plans to lift a Trump-era COVID border restriction called Title 42 that prohibits migrants from coming into the country under the auspices of a public health emergency.

Of the nearly two million illegal border crossers so far this year, at least 300,000 went around border patrol agents and slipped into the shadows while officers were busy tending to migrant families, unaccompanied children, and single men.



Now 26 governors are coming together, hoping to bolster security at the border.

The effort is an expansion of the Arizona Border Strike Force, which has seized thousands of pounds of illicit drugs since its 2015 inception.

"The majority of the nation's governors are joining together to share information by law enforcement assets to use intelligence in our centers so we can stop the flow of dangerous drugs like Fentanyl which is the number one cause of death in our young people," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R).

With detention facilities overflowing, American taxpayers are footing the bill to drive or fly thousands of migrants per day deeper into the U.S.

And most will never face a judge.

"What that does is incentivize people to call back home and send more people ... that's the situation. The worst surge in the history of the southwest border," said Ron Vitiello, former director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

If Biden makes good on his promise to end Title 42, there's fear numbers that have been climbing since he took office, will balloon to levels never seen before in the U.S.

Since 2020 the feds say it's kept two million migrants in Mexico while they await a court date.

Republicans are blasting the idea and even some Democrats are pressuring Biden to reconsider. They say he has no plan for the new tsunami of illegal entries that will follow along with more drugs, sex offenders, and criminals.

This year alone, agents have caught at least 23 people on the terror watchlist.

"It's something Americans don't think we should have, an open border policy, and that is the policy of the Biden Administration and all they do is make it more wide open," said Ducey.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is taking the state's immigration fight to Washington, D.C. by sending busloads of asylum seekers directly there.

"Joe Biden has refused to come to the border to see the chaos he has created by his open border policies, so we are bringing the border closer to him," Abbott asserted.

