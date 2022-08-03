Dixon Wins Michigan GOP Primary for Governor, Arizona's Republican Primary Race for Governor Too Close to Call

There were two important primary races Tuesday in the battles for the Republican nomination to run for governor in Michigan and Arizona.

One had a clear winner. The other has yet to be decided.

In Michigan, businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the nomination, defeating four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers.

She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and several anti-abortion groups.

She is the first woman Republican nominee for Michigan governor.

Dixon, who is pro-life, blasted Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the "queen of lockdowns" for her COVID restrictions.

"Frankly Michigan, we deserve better," Dixon said. "Now we have the opportunity to truly hold Gretchen Whitmer accountable for the pain she has inflicted on each and every one of us during the past four years."

Whitmer, who did not have a Democratic opponent, was seen as potentially vulnerable heading into 2022 because of anger over her pandemic restrictions, rising gas and food prices, and her ties to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are low.

In a statement Tuesday, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said Dixon "has a dangerous agenda that would devastate Michigan working families."

Dixon campaigned as a mother of four who focused heavily on education, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She said she would end "critical race theory" from being taught in Michigan public schools and wants all districts to post teaching materials and curriculum online for parents to review.

She also said families should be able to use per-student state funds on private schools, homeschooling or other education settings of their choice.

Dixon is the first woman Republican nominee for Michigan governor. The matchup adds to an already record number of contests between two women nominees this cycle, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Three — in Iowa, Oregon, and Alabama — were set before Tuesday, up from a previous record of two.

Arizona Race Too Close to Call

In Arizona, there was no clear winner as of Wednesday morning. Former TV news anchor Kari Lake, who was also endorsed by Trump, had a slight lead in the race for the nomination to run for governor over Karin Taylor Robson.

According to The Wall Street Journal, with 79% of the vote counted, Lake has a small lead over Robson.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and current Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey both supported Robson.

Robson is running a largely old-school Republican campaign focused on cutting taxes and regulations, securing the border, and advancing school choice. She has also emphasized Lake's prior support for Democrats, including a $350 contribution to the last Democratic president.

The winner will face Democrat Katie Hobbs, the state's current secretary of state, in the general election in November.

