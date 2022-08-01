Trump and Pence Go Another Round in Arizona Governor's Race

Donald Trump and Mike Pence are facing off again as voters in Arizona head to the primary polls.

Both major GOP candidates in Arizona's primary for governor are feuding over which one carries the true Republican banner.

Below the surface, this race is seen as a high-stakes battle between Trump's MAGA movement and the traditional party establishment.

Longtime Arizona news anchor Kari Lake secured Trump's endorsement months ago. They appeared together at a rally in Arizona just days before the primary.

"The people of Arizona are going to fire the radical left Democrats. You are going to elect a truly great woman who I've gotten to know very well, Kari Lake, as your next governor," Trump recently said to the crowd as Lake looked on.

Lake has courted many of the former president's voters, likely familiar with her from her role as a newscaster for decades.

Her rival heading into the primary, Karrin Taylor Robson, didn't have that built-in name recognition. She has closed that gap with ad spending and the backing of the more traditional wing of the party.

While Lake appeared with Trump, Taylor Robson had former Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Doug Ducey in her corner.

"I'm here because Arizona and America need Karrin Taylor Robson as the next governor of Arizona," Pence said.

Arizona has been a focal point of the 2020 election allegations, leading to a high-profile audit that turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.

Though Lake and Robson both believe there were issues with the election results, they also accuse each other of being fake Republicans while pointing to past democratic ties.

So where are Arizona voters heading?

"What was once a competitive race between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson, our latest polling shows voters are leaning heavy and hard towards Lake," said OH Predictive Insights partner Mike Noble.

OH Predictive has Lake dominating by double digits in their final poll heading into the primary.

"If it was based on the amount of money spent on TV, Robson should be carrying the day. But it's not. Lake is breaking away and I think it's a new world ever since Trump came on board and this battle in the GOP, but right now, Trump folks have the upper hand," stated Noble.

While that may be just one poll, most others have featured Lake in the lead.

Ahead of Tuesday's primary, Lake's campaign has alleged fraud in the primary vote but declined to get into specifics.

