Voters Across the Country Cast Their Ballots in Primary Race for Governor

Five states held primaries Tuesday as the midterm election picture for November got a little clearer.

Newcomer John Gibbs defeated Michigan Republican incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer.

Meijer was one of the 10 Republicans that voted to impeach former president Donald Trump and he becomes the second to lose a primary. The Trump impact was widespread. His pick for Michigan Governor, Tudor Dixon, will take on incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Grietens, who is plagued by multiple scandals, lost his Senate primary bid to the state's Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Trump released a statement endorsing "Eric" before the primary, with no clarification on which one.

But Trump may have had the biggest impact in Arizona. He backed GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters who will now take on incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in November.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his primary following his testimony before the Jan. 6th committee. Bowers outlined how

he resisted pressure to alter the outcome of the 2020 election during his testimony.

In perhaps the country's most watched governor's race, the outcome was unclear Tuesday.

Trump endorsed former television news anchor Kari Lake, while his former Vice President Mike Pence backed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson.

Both women felt confident with the race being too close to call.

"We have every right to celebrate tonight because when these votes are tallied we'll come out the victor ... we'll take back Arizona, and we'll turn Arizona around," Lake said on election night.

Robson took a big lead with early voting but Lake dominated Election Day voting.

"Keep calm, keep the faith, and keep us in your prayers. Because, at the end of the day, we're going to win this thing," Robson told her supporters.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***