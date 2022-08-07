'We Will Save Our Country': Trump Headlines CPAC, Ted Cruz Predicts Red Tsunami

Former news anchor turned staunch Trump supporter Kari Lake took home the GOP nomination in Arizona's governor's race this week.

It's just the latest evidence that Trump is still the top kingmaker in the Republican party.

Coming off several big primary wins this week for candidates he supported, the former president headed to Wisconsin Friday night to rally support for Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor.

Trump then arrived in Texas where he headlined the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which kicked off Thursday.

The former president addressed the crowd Saturday evening and discussed a number of issues, with great emphasis on putting America first.

"We will save our nation and American power, prosperity, and prestige will come back and it'll come back strongly. Victory cannot come a moment too soon," Trump declared.

The 45th president spoke about critical race and gender theory while promising to uphold parental rights for those with school children.

"School prayer is banned but drag shows are allowed," Trump said. "You can't teach the Bible but you can teach children that America is evil and that men are able to get pregnant."

He added, "We have to restore one standard of justice in America. If we do all this, if we stop the crime, secure the border, save the economy, defend our culture, and take back our democracy, then America first conservatives will be rewarded with a governing majority that will transform American politics forever," Trump pointed out.

"The radical left will be banished into political oblivion," he continued. "We will save our freedom, we will save our children, and we will save our country. But the task will not be easy. Together we are standing up to some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests, and vicious opponents, our people, our country, has ever seen," Trump announced.

He concluded with a rallying cry, "We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again, and we will make America great again."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also spoke to CPAC attendees on Friday saying that America is in crisis but revival is coming.

"Across American history, politics has always had a natural pendulum sense to it," said Cruz. "One party gets in power, they go too far in one direction, and the American people pull it back. We are going to see in November not just a red wave, but a tsunami sweeping this country."

Other speakers for the event included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***