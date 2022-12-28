Democrats Call for Resignation of GOP NY Congressman-Elect Caught in Massive Web of Lies

Before Congress begins its new session next week, House Democrats want one newly elected Republican barred from taking office.

New York U.S. Representative-elect George Santos (R) is under fire following reports a he lied about significant details of his life, including education, religious beliefs, and former employers.

Santos admitted this week that while lying about things like his education and work experience on the campaign trail, he insists it won't deter him from serving his constituents.

In an interview with The New York Post, Santos claimed, "We do stupid things in life" while trying to explain his blatant dishonesty.

Santos claimed to have received a degree from Baruch in 2010, though he now admits he "didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning."

He also fibbed about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, confessing to The Post "he never worked directly" with either firm.

In a since-deleted bio on his campaign website, Santos stated his mother was Jewish, and in a campaign letter circulated to Jewish and pro-Israel leaders, he described himself as a "proud American Jew."

Santos told The Post he's "clearly Catholic" – and claims he only said he was "Jew-ish."

He made history when he became the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican to be elected to Congress.

Santos told USA Today in October that he's a gay married man, who "never had an issue with his sexuality in the last decade." He did not disclose, however, being previously married to a woman for about five years until 2017.

While Republicans have remained silent on Santos, House Democrats are calling on him to resign or for the new GOP House majority to hold a vote to expel him.

"Holy Smokes. @Santos4Congress just confessed to defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume. RT if he should be banned from taking the oath for Congress," tweeted U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) also took to social media about Santos, writing: "Congress should expel him."

George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities. Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication. https://t.co/HJ1cCzy72s — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 27, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), also tweeted that Santos should resign.

GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress. https://t.co/WutPzhaTEX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 27, 2022

"We need answers from George Santos," said incoming House Democrat Minority Leader U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). "He appears to be a complete and utter fraud."

Campaign finance disclosures are also raising questions about how Santos quickly accumulated wealth ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Fellow New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is urging the House Ethics Committee to look into where Santos made his money, saying "where there's smoke, there's fire."

