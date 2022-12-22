'Egregious': Congress' Gargantuan Spending Bill Is Raising Alarms for Massive Debt Spike, Woke Agenda

The Senate passed the massive omnibus spending bill by Friday before a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers worked to cram as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package, which is likely the last major bill of the current Democrat-controlled Congress.

The $1.7 trillion measure is 4,155 pages long, more than three times the size of the Bible.

The controversial deficit-busting bill also provides roughly $15.3 billion for more than 7,200 pet projects that lawmakers sought for their home states and districts.

The bill passed by a vote of 68-29 and now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

NC Congressman Reveals What His Team Found in the Bill

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) tasked his team with combing through the massive bill. He points out that HR 2617 increases the skyrocketing national debt, economic instability, and woke ideology:

$575 million for "family planning" to limit population growth in areas where plants, animals, insects, and other life is at risk.

$410 million for border security overseas including Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman, but it prohibits the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol from using funds to improve U.S. border security.

Here are a few more highlights of the discoveries Bishop's team made that he posted to Twitter.

"My team and I are reading through the omnibus bill today - all $1.7 trillion and 4,155 pages of it. Follow along for some of the most egregious provisions in the bill," he wrote.

"It expressly prohibits CBP funding from being used to improve border security....but at the same time, allocates $410 million towards border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman," Bishop revealed.

"$65 million for salmon?" the North Carolina congressman asked. "Seems fishy"

"And lest the other fish feel left out of the spending spree, here's $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions," he wrote.

"On a more sinister note, here's at least $575 million for 'family planning' in areas where population growth 'threatens biodiversity'," Bishop tweeted. "Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program."

"Gender programs in Pakistan and a $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund," he continued.

"$286 million in Title X funding, which funds Planned Parenthood," Bishop revealed.

Here are some other substantial or controversial spending proposals in the measure:

$11 million for LGBT-themed special interest projects.

$15.2 million is included in a "Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Trust Fund"

$300 million for the "development and purchase of vaccine, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and other 'surveillance tools'"

$9.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

$47.5 billion for the National Institutes of Health

$950 million for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

$44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies

$40.6 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes, flooding, wildfire, natural disasters and other matters

Lawmakers also tacked defense spending to the bill, raising the funding of the U.S. military:

$858 billion in defense funding, a nearly 10 percent increase over current levels, and a 4.6 percent raise for service members and Pentagon employees. It would finance agencies through September.

$772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs, including $118.7 billion – a 22 percent increase – for VA medical care.

Republicans Who Don't Like the Bill Want to Wait

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is facing pushback from many Republicans who don't support the spending bill and resent being forced to vote on such a massive package with so little time before a potential shutdown and the Christmas holiday.

“There has not been enough time for a single person to have read this entire bill. The bill and process ignores soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and our ballooning debt of $31 trillion," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). “Enough is enough."

A notice sent by GOP leadership to House members urged them to vote against the measure when it comes to the House.

"This deal is designed to sideline the incoming Republican House Majority by extending many programs for multiple years and providing large funding increases for Democrat priorities on top of the exorbitant spending that has already been appropriated this year," the notice stated.

