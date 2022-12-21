FBI Treated Twitter Like Its Partisan Pawn, Aiding Biden Through Government-Sponsored Censorship

The latest batch of Twitter's corporate emails released this week by new owner Elon Musk reveal the FBI paid Twitter almost 3 and half million dollars over the course of two years for suppressing tweets damaging to Joe Biden and the Democrats.

46. The FBI’s influence campaign may have been helped by the fact that it was paying Twitter millions of dollars for its staff time. “I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” reports an associate of Jim Baker in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/SmNse97QxK — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

Documents reveal how the FBI treated Twitter like a department of the Bureau, telling the social media giant which tweets and accounts to take action against.

In one of the many emails, FBI Agent Elvis Chan forwarded Twitter staff a list of accounts to block.

19.Agent Chan passed the list on to his "Twitter folks": pic.twitter.com/eXaZnC3I7y — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

More than a dozen former FBI employees still work at Twitter although Musk fired former FBI General Counsel James Baker, who became Twitter's counsel, for his "possible role in information suppression."

In the days and weeks before the 2020 presidential election, it appears Twitter employees followed orders from the FBI and the Biden campaign, specifically blocking stories and tweets about Hunter Biden's laptop, which was found to contain emails showing influence peddling by then-Vice President Joe Biden and possible crimes by his son.

Mark Meckler, former CEO at the social media platform Parler and President of Convention of States Action told us, "When the media itself becomes an instrument of government, which, we're seeing that now with the release of the Twitter Files, that's very dangerous because the media is now controlling the narrative that the government wants it to control."

Republicans on Capitol Hill are understandably furious and are gearing up for a sweeping investigation.

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Fox, "Anyone that cares about free speech should be outraged. Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, this has to stop. This is going to be a top priority for the Republican majority in January."

Incoming House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Turner asked, "Who is it that's coordinating this? How can we cut off the money, prohibit this in the future, and we will use our subpoena power to track that down and make certain that this doesn't happen again."

And on the Republican House Judiciary Committee Twitter site, the simple tweet, "Does anyone still trust the FBI?"

Does anyone still trust the FBI? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 16, 2022

Meckler believes that by essentially serving as an arm of the government, Twitter may have opened itself up to a First Amendment lawsuit, as has the FBI.

"It appears that the government put so much pressure on Twitter and was working so closely in concert with Twitter that Twitter can be treated itself as a 'government actor,' what we would call 'the state actor theory', and is liable for First Amendment violations potentially," Meckler says.

But House Republican threats to use the power of the purse against the FBI by denying it funding could be short-circuited by the latest $1.7 Trillion omnibus spending bill, which would fund the FBI for a full year.