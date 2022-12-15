Pence Reflects on Jan. 6 and His Falling Out with Trump: 'As a Christian, Forgiveness Is Not Optional'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Museum of the Bible seemed a perfect venue to sit down with Mike Pence. In his new best-seller, "So Help Me God," the former vice president lists his faith as the cornerstone of his life's journey.

"The Bible says remember the rock from which you were hewn," Pence tells CBN News. "In writing this book, I really tried to take people back to where it all began for me and then my journey, of course, coming to my personal decision to put my faith in Jesus Christ."

He's relied on his faith ever since, through both pain in early political losses and uncertainty too, such as waiting on the Lord after infertility issues in his marriage. That's why the Pences have kept a specific Bible passage above the mantle in each home they've lived. "For us, that verse, Jeremiah 29:11, became a lodestar," says Pence. "It was a place that we could ground in the faith that, while our plans had been different early on, and we'd run into some bumps in the road and disappointments that, as the Bible says, God tells us, 'I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope, and a future.'"

His future did become bright, rising all the way to vice president beside President Donald Trump. It looked like a MAGA match made in heaven, but then came January 6th. Pence writes about those dark days in the book. He details how, despite calls for him to step in and send electors back to the states, he knew he could never do that.

"From very early on, when this theory of my role began to emerge, as a student of the American founding, it just made no sense to me whatsoever," Pence tells CBN News. "There's no provision in the Constitution and there's no provision in the Electoral Count Act for returning votes to states. It was never contemplated."

He does believe, however, that the January 6th Committee failed to thoroughly investigate the events of that day. For example, what about reports of FBI informants being in the crowd that day?

"I think the fact that the January 6th Committee was entirely appointed by the Democrat speaker of the House was a missed opportunity for the country," Pence explains. "I thought the opportunity here to really look at what occurred that day in the broadest possible sweep would have been welcome to do that above politics."

On a personal level, though, the major disappointment for Pence is what happened to his relationship with Donald Trump. The former president's demands for Pence to act that day made him a target.

"I was angry that day, at the president and in the days that followed," Pence says. "But as a Christian, forgiveness is not optional. I prayed for the grace to forgive the president... I sensed he was deeply remorseful about what had happened on January 6th and in the weeks that followed... But, candidly, when the president returned to the same rhetoric he was using in the days leading up to that tragic day, I thought it was best that we just go our separate ways. And we have."

That separation falls across political lines as well. Pence says it's time for a change. When asked whether this is still Donald Trump's political party, Pence says, "Well, I think the Republican Party belongs to Republican voters."

But when pressed whether he thinks Trump is the leader of the party, Pence is more direct saying he's not "the" leader, just "a" leader. "I think the former president is a leader in the party, a leader, an important voice in the party. But I have great confidence that Republican primary voters are going to do like they've done so many times before. As we go into the next two years, they're going to choose the right standard bearer for this moment in our history."

Although Pence sees Trump as "a" leader within the party, he's not "the" force he used to be… a key difference. "I sense people long for the kind of leadership that could unite the American people around our highest ideals, including civility, and respect," says Pence.

While qualities like civility and respect are important, Pence leans on the many life lessons he learned from his father, Edward Joseph Pence, Jr. A decorated Korean War veteran, he taught his son about faith, family and hard work. In his twenties, however, Pence suddenly lost his father and he never got to say goodbye. "Walking in that hospital door, seeing my mom in the waiting room, stand up and say to me, 'Dad's gone.' Worst moment of my life," recalls Pence. "But the great thing about a great dad is they never really leave you... The day the Lord calls me home I'm looking forward to seeing Ed Pence and put my arms around that big guy and thanking him."

His father's favorite song was 'That's Life.' "Oh, it was my dad's favorite song. We listened over and over to Frank Sinatra." Pence knows all the lyrics by heart. That classic tune is all about resilience, picking yourself back up and getting back in the race which is appropriate after what happened to Pence on January 6th.

"I will tell you, that's the way I was raised as never give up. Never stop," Pence says. "I promise you I'm never going to stop fighting for the conservative values that called me into public service and I'm going to follow the call wherever it leads."

Clearly Mike Pence's story has many unwritten chapters ahead.