CPAC 2022 Kicks Off in Orlando, Trump to Headline Event

ABOVE: CBN News spoke with our Chief Political Analyst David Brody who is at CPAC for more insights about this year's event and the future of the conservative movement.

CPAC 2022 has kicked off for its 49th year, and there's already been a bit of controversy, including some comments from former President Trump and some notable absences.

This year's Conservative Political Action Conference, taking place in Orlando, Florida, features a slate of major Republican voices, none more anticipated than the former president.

Trump is set to be a headline speaker and is sure to make more headlines at the conference over the weekend.

Prominent absences include former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, while some observers are scratching their heads over one of the speakers: former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.