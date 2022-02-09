VP Harris' Husband Rushed From High School After Bomb Threat, No Link to Multiple Black Colleges Threats

There were tense moments for Vice President Kamala Harris's husband Tuesday after he was rushed out of a Washington, D.C. high school after a bomb threat.

Secret Service agents quickly escorted Doug Emhoff out of Dunbar High School. He was at the school to help commemorate Black History Month and was in the school's museum for a few minutes when a member of his security detail approached him saying, "We have to go." Emhoff was hustled out into his waiting motorcade and whisked away.

An announcement over the school's intercom system then instructed students and teachers to "evacuate the building." No bomb was found.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement later Tuesday that "at this time there is no information to indicate the threat was directed toward our protectee," meaning Emhoff.

In an emailed statement, District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez said: "This afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a bomb threat at Dunbar High School. All students and visitors were safely evacuated in accordance with DC Public Schools protocols and given the time of the incident, students were then dismissed for the school day."

The incident comes after more than 20 historically black colleges and universities -- and other institutions -- were targeted with bomb threats earlier this month.

The FBI is investigating those incidents as hate crimes and says they have a number of suspects who are all juveniles.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it does not appear that Tuesday's threat is related to a series of threats made to historically Black colleges in the U.S., Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said.

