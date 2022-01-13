Democrats Might Try to Replace Biden with Hillary Clinton in 2024: 'A Perfect Storm in the Democratic Party'

President Joe Biden is doing so poorly in the polls that some Democrats are talking about replacing him with Hillary Clinton as the Democrats' presidential candidate in 2024.

Inflation is a major reason for Biden's poor numbers in the polls. And a new Quinnipiac poll shows him at his lowest level yet.

Biden has a mere 33 percent approval rating in the new survey, compared to a 53 percent disapproval rating.

57 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy

55 percent disapprove of his COVID-19 response

It should be noted that Biden has also lost support among Independent voters as well as some Democrats.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Those poor numbers have many Democrats talking about putting forward a strong Democratic challenger to Biden in the 2024 primary.

One name that's being floated is Hillary Clinton. Two prominent Democrats writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Tuesday said that she may be their best option for winning the next presidential election.

Douglas E. Schoen, founder and partner in Schoen Cooperman Research, and Andrew Stein, a former New York City Council president, and state assemblyman, cite "Biden's low approval rating, doubts over his capacity to run for re-election at 82, Vice President Kamala Harris's unpopularity, and the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket in 2024."

"A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making a once-unfathomable scenario plausible: a political comeback for Hillary Clinton in 2024," they wrote.

"She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee," Schoen and Stein claim. "She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking."

If Republicans win control of Congress in the midterm elections, the Democratic duo also offers Clinton, 74, a new slogan on which to base her third possible presidential run.

"If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party's loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of 'change candidate'," they wrote.

Schoen and Stein say Clinton is already looking at the possibility of running for president again after warning of the consequences Democrats will face if they fully embrace progressivism.

"She recently warned of the electoral consequences in the 2022 midterms if the Democratic Party continues to align itself with its progressive wing and urged Democrats to reject far-left positions that isolate key segments of the electorate," they wrote.

The pair already believe the Democrats' domestic agenda is in trouble. They point to Biden's Build Back Better program not being able to pass in Congress. They also predict Senate Democrats' efforts to do away with the legislative filibuster in order to pass their electoral reform bill will possibly undermine their plans even more.

Given the possibility that Democrats will lose control of both chambers of Congress in 2022, Schoen and Stein anticipate Clinton will start to position herself as the most experienced Democratic candidate. In their op-ed, they advise her to create a moderate plan for both U.S. domestic and foreign policy.

"If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option," Schoen and Stein concluded.