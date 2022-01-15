Republican Glenn Youngkin Sworn in as Virginia Governor, Delivers Promising Speech

Republican Glenn Youngkin delivered a speech filled with optimism for the days ahead after he was sworn in Saturday as the 74th governor of Virginia.

Speaking outside the Capitol in Richmond, Youngkin addressed a number of hardships that Virginians have faced during the pandemic, including the strain placed on parents who are juggling their jobs while monitoring their children's online learning.

"Not a single one of us has escaped the tragic consequences of COVID-19," Youngkin said. "Today we lift up our prayers for the more than 15,000 Virginians whose lives have been lost. We pray for the families. And we pray for those who have survived but who have lost jobs, lost an income or a business, or even lost hope."

He added, "We will remove politics from the classroom and re-focus on essential math, science and reading. And we will teach all of our history the good and the bad."

The newly-elected Governor said, "parents should have a say in what is taught in school."

Concerning the economy, Youngkin pointed out that inflation, rising grocery, gas and utility bills have hit home for many Virginians.

He mentioned a suspension on the recent tax increase on gasoline for one year and removing the grocery tax altogether due to the higher cost of living.

Youngkin affirmed that most importantly, there is hope and to "press through these challenges."

"Despite the continuing challenges posed by COVID-19, I see a path forward. Not to some pessimistic new normal, but to a new and better day," he stated. "Our common path forward is with the miracle of modern medicine, that's given us vaccines, new therapeutics and medical treatments. Our common path forward is with our deep and abiding respect for individual freedom. And our common path forward protects both lives and livelihoods."

Youngkin was sworn in with other newly elected Republicans Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

