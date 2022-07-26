Jared Kushner Trusted His Life 'In the Hands of God' During Private Cancer Battle While Working for President Trump

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, is opening up about his battle with thyroid cancer that he kept private during his time in the White House.

Kushner, 41, revealed his cancer diagnosis and his treatment in his new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, which will be released on Aug. 9. according to People Magazine.

The former White House senior advisor disclosed how his doctors diagnosed and treated him during the time he was working for his father-in-law.

"On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One," Kushner writes. "'Your test results came back from Walter Reed,' he said. 'It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule surgery right away.'"

He recalls telling Dr. Conley: "Please don't tell anyone — especially my wife or my father-in-law," according to People.

Kushner noted his cancer was caught early but surgeons told him they would have to remove of a "substantial part of my thyroid" which could cause long-term damage to his voice.

According to Fox News, Kushner kept his diagnosis a secret from everyone. He only told his wife, Ivanka Trump, and a small circle, including his aides Avi Berkowitz and Cassidy Luna and then-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

"With the exception of Ivanka, Avi, Cassidy, and Mulvaney, I didn't tell anyone at the White House — including the president," Kushner writes.

Trump's senior advisor says he tried to keep himself busy at work to stop thinking about the cancer.

"When I did think about it, I reminded myself that it was in the hands of God and the doctors, and that whatever happened was out of my control," he adds. "At moments, I caught myself wondering whether I would need extensive treatment."

Kushner writes even though he never said a word about the cancer or the surgery to Trump, the former president found out and even asked him about it a day before his scheduled procedure.

When he asked Trump how he knew about the surgery, Trump replied, "I'm the President. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You'll be just fine. Don't worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here."

"The biopsy results arrived a few days later, revealing that the nodule indeed was cancerous. Thank God we caught it early," Kushner writes, according to Fox News.

Last year, Kushner signed a book deal with Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers to write about Trump's presidency, The Associated Press reported. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Since leaving the White House, Kushner and Ivanka, 40, relocated from Washington, D.C. to Miami, Florida, where he started his investment firm Affinity Partners last year, according to People Magazine.

As CBN News reported in 2021, Kushner created his own foundation to strengthen the agreements he helped build between Israel and several Arab countries. The Abraham Accords Peace Institute is "a non-partisan, non-profit U.S. organization dedicated to supporting the implementation and expansion of these historic peace agreements. The mission of the Institute is to strengthen the new bonds created through the Abraham Accords and ensure that these relationships achieve their fullest potential," according to the foundation's website.

And as CBN News also reported in March of 2021, Ivanka partnered with Pastor Paula White to distribute food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic at White's City of Destiny church in Apopka, FL, continuing a Trump administration initiative known as the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

It was her first public appearance since leaving the White House where she served as a senior advisor to her father former President Donald Trump.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***