'Our House Is on Fire': Even Democrats Are Upset with Biden, Voters Worries About Inflation and Education

President Biden is under growing fire from his own political party as Democrats are increasingly unhappy with his political leadership. New polls show he's in deep trouble with all voters, even Democrats.

Biden sought to reassure frustrated blue-collar voters in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. "People around the country wake up every day wondering whether they've saved enough to provide for themselves and their families before they stop working," he told a crowd at a Cleveland high school.

He then highlighted federal action included in last year's coronavirus spending bill to shore up troubled pension funding for millions who are currently on the job or retired.

Meanwhile, inflation remains the number one issue by far for voters, and it's contributed to the president's slide in the polls.

The latest survey from Monmouth University shows the president at 36 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval. And 88 percent believe the country is on the wrong track.

Only five percent of voters listed the Supreme Court's abortion ruling as the biggest issue facing their family, despite Democrats' efforts to push the issue since the court overturned Roe versus Wade.

Even Democrats are unhappy with the White House lately. One top Democratic strategist told The Hill, "It's infuriating. Our house is on fire and it seems like they're doing nothing to put the fire out. They're just watching it with the rest of us."

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll shows a mere 23 percent of Americans are happy with the White House, down a whopping 15 points from last year.

With the president's low approval ratings and high inflation, Republicans are expected to win control of the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections, dethroning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Concerns over public education are also high in voters' minds. A new poll shows it could also impact how parents vote in the November election.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools commissioned a Harris Poll on the issue. It reveals that education is now the second-most important issue for parents in federal, state, and local elections

The poll reveals that 82 percent of parents would be willing to vote for a candidate of a different political party based on their position on education. Pollsters questioned more than 5,000 parents with kids in school from K-12.