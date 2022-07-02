'Pro-Life Victory!' Texas Supreme Court Blocks Order Allowing Abortions to Continue in Lone Star State

The Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court order Friday night permitting clinics to perform abortions.

Facilities had stopped performing abortions in the Lone Star state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, declaring there is no nationwide right to abort the life of an unborn child.

Then, a Houston judge issued an order earlier this week indicating that some Texas clinics could briefly resume abortions up to six weeks into the pregnancy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the state's Supreme Court to temporarily put the judge's order on hold.

"Today a Harris County judge froze pre-Roe laws criminalizing abortion in TX. But w/ SCOTUS's Dobbs decision, these laws are 100% in effect & constitutional," Paxton tweeted on Tuesday. "The judge's decision is wrong. I'm immediately appealing. I'll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life!"

Today a Harris County judge froze pre-Roe laws criminalizing abortion in TX. But w/ SCOTUS’s Dobbs decision, these laws are 100% in effect & constitutional. The judge’s decision is wrong. I’m immediately appealing. I’ll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life! — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 28, 2022

Abortions are now outlawed again in the state for the second time in a week.

The Texas Attorney General shared a celebratory tweet Saturday morning and vowed to continue fighting for the unborn.

"Pro-life victory! Thanks to my appeal, SCOTX has slapped down the abortion providers and the district court carrying their water. Our state's pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law. Litigation continues, but I'll keep winning for Texas's unborn babies."

Pro-life victory! Thanks to my appeal, SCOTX has slapped down the abortion providers and the district court carrying their water. Our state’s pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law. Litigation continues, but I’ll keep winning for Texas’s unborn babies. pic.twitter.com/xgQuDtEXQu — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 2, 2022

Legal battles over abortion have emerged in many other states in the past week as the nation navigates a post-Roe society.

The Texas Supreme Court's decision is pending a hearing later this month.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***