Kellyanne Conway Pens New Memoir, Dishes on Time in White House: 'God Had a Plan for Me'

WASHINGTON – As the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign and one of former President Trump's closest White House advisors, Kellyanne Conway has done and seen a lot and now she's writing about it and dishing on what that experience was like.

In her book, Here's the Deal, Conway makes a lot of headlines, including that Trump lost the 2020 election and was ill-advised by campaign staff and election deniers surrounding him.

CBN News asked Conway who these people were.

"Oh, lots of folks," she explained. "No one's going to get before the president without the permission of the Chief of Staff, for example, and I think people told Donald Trump he was going to win in a landslide – and frankly he should have, between his policy accomplishments, his Democratic opponents – there was so much working against him, though. He couldn't do the rallies because of COVID, he couldn't campaign the way he was used to, the way people loved to see him campaign and get out there and really mix it up with the folks."

While Conway left the administration in August of 2020, she says these same people are still relaying that message to Trump.

"Here we are, a year and a half later, and I think people are still telling the president 'Today's the day,'" she said. "I know they are – 'Today's the day we're going to turn this in this state or that state.' How is that fair to him?"

Conway's memoir also includes her rift with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who she describes as "shrewd and calculating" and full of "dreams and schemes."

"A lot of people are thanking me for saying it because they dealt with him," Conway explained. "Let me just say for the record, Jarrod Kushner is a very smart person. He's highly educated, he's a successful businessman in his own personal right. I don't understand why he should be allowed to have all this unchecked authority or why he should be able to stuff his portfolio with any issue he had the whim of tackling."

She says she often felt shut out by him and that it wasn't she who initially had a problem with him.

"He had a problem with me," she said. "He accused me of being a leaker, which was false. He accused me of not knowing certain things or inviting myself into meetings, which was false. He once asked me, 'When you go in to talk about veterans and opioids, you offend the people who are actually working on veterans and opioids here.' And I said, 'The president told me I could work on those.' And he said, 'Well, it's not good enough.' It's just things like that. A lot of asides."

Another person Conway writes about is her husband, George Conway, a vocal critic of Trump. She writes his attacks on Twitter were "sneaky" and "almost sinister," adding that after work George would be just steps away in his home office "plotting against" her and her boss.

"It was very tough," said Conway. "Very tough on me. Tough on our kids. Tough on our loved ones. No one literally knew what was happening. They had never experienced anything like that. I certainly hadn't."

But she says it wasn't always like that. In fact, George was once a Trump fan and even accepted a job within the administration early on.

"George does not owe fealty and loyalty to Donald Trump," said Conway. "He did not take a vow to Donald Trump. I did not take a vow to Donald Trump. I took an oath to the Constitution. He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse's career."

On the topic of faith, Conway writes about being raised by her mom, grandmother, and aunts, all strong Catholic Italian women, in South Jersey. She says faith and family were central.

"God had his hand in guiding everything and God had a plan for me from the very beginning so even when it looked like the road was bumpy or blockaded, that he had a plan for me," explained Conway.

As for her critics who disagree with her on the 2020 election or other issues, Conway has this message for them:

"And I like to tell people now, particularly my own children, but really kids on college campuses, most of all, don't forget in this woke, slanderous culture, that whoever God made, no man or woman can cancel."

CBN asked Conway if she would consider running a possible 2024 campaign for Trump. She said she would seriously consider it but that her first priority is her family.