Pelosi Delays Security Bill for Supreme Court Justices, Even After Murder Attempt Against Kavanaugh

One day after a California man was charged with attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Republicans urged House Democrats to immediately pass a bill increasing security for justices and their families. The bill passed the Senate but it has sat in the House for about 30 days.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House will take up the bill next week but Republicans say that's not good enough.

"We had hoped that we could do it today but we certainly will do it at the beginning of next week," Pelosi told reporters. "No one is in danger over the weekend by not having a bill."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) called Pelosi's inaction on the bill a "dangerous dereliction of duty."

"Inexplicably, this urgent and uncontroversial bill has been sitting on Speaker Pelosi's desk ever since," said McConnell. "The same House Democrats whose irresponsible rhetoric has contributed to this dangerous climate are themselves blocking added security for the judges and their spouses and their children."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is calling on the White House to condemn the protests outside justice's homes.

"It's a criminal law to protest at the home of a justice while a justice is considering a case," claimed Cruz. "Those protestors are still at the justices' houses where their children sleep, that is wrong and it is dangerous, and I think these democratic office holders should condemn violence and they should tell their supporters to go home and stop threatening the justices."

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told CBN News he reached out to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over recent violence and threats towards pro-life pregnancy centers.

"I said you spoke out pretty forcefully on school board meetings and you wanted to be able to use the power of the FBI to be able to protect school board meetings," said Lankford. "He's been strangely silent as we've seen across all these pro-life centers around the nation face vandalism, face attacks, face all that's going on right now."

"We're asking the Attorney General to actually enforce the law in these locations and obviously local law enforcement to be able to step up and make sure that individuals that are standing up for life aren't threatened with their own life," the Oklahoma senator said.

Kristen Waggoner, general counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, said she is deeply concerned for the safety of our justices and those trying to take a stand for freedom.

"I feel afraid for the future of the country that we would disagree with someone and believe that violence is the answer to that. And I will say that no matter what we face, whether it be potential violence or not, these issues are too important not to stand, it's for future generations," Waggoner told CBN News.

Many are concerned the violence and threats may only increase with the Supreme Court set to issue more than 30 decisions in the coming weeks, including one that could overturn Roe v. Wade.