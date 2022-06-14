'The Biggest Senate Race in America': With Congress in the Balance, All Eyes on Nevada's Critical Primary

LAS VEGAS - The election season reaches a new milestone today as several states hold primary votes to select nominees for the midterm elections. The main focus is on Nevada, which is a top prize for Republicans hoping to flip the Senate, and for Democrats trying to hold on to control.



GOP candidate Adam Laxalt met with supporters in Las Vegas over the weekend, and while he still has to make it through the primary, he was already eyeing the general election after a round of positive poll numbers.



"We have the best opportunity in a very, very long time. There's a huge contrast, two former AG's in a big clash in what's going to be the biggest Senate race in America. Mark my words, this will be the biggest Senate race in America," he told supporters on Saturday.

Laxalt and political newcomer Sam Brown are fighting to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, considered one of the more vulnerable senators in the country.



Cortez Masto helped flip the Senate blue in 2016. Now Nevada's midterm could be a key decider in determining which party controls the chamber after November.

"This is a potential turning point for the country, and if we don't win this race and then again for the President in 2024, I see the country going into severe decline," said Republican voter Dick Geyer.

Barry Hartman chose Laxalt because of one key endorsement. "I consider all the candidates, and there's a lot of good candidates, but ultimately I'm a strong Trump supporter and he's very strong in his endorsement," he said.



The race in Nevada is shaping up to be neck and neck in a year when Democrats are up against record inflation.



Nevada Independent editor and political insider Elizabeth Thompson says pocketbook issues will likely be the priority for voters.



"The Democrats are definitely on the defensive, and it's just the way the political and economic cookie crumbles. We all know that the things affecting the economy right now in play are not Joe Biden's responsibility, but voters don't see it that way. Voters can be, I would say reactionary, especially when things are bad," she said.



Three other states are holding primaries today: Maine, North Dakota, and South Carolina. Texas is holding a special election to fill a vacant House seat.