Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Proposal Calls for Police and Military Spending as His Approval Tanks and Elections Loom

WASHINGTON – President Biden has unveiled his nearly $6 trillion budget proposal for 2023. The plan looks to address some of the more pressing issues on voters' minds, especially in a midterm year in areas where Democrats could be on shaky ground.

The proposal stresses national defense and safety. With Russia's war in Ukraine rattling the world, Biden wants Congress to fund more than $813 billion for national security, an increase of more than $31 billion from last year. That number includes more than $680 million going directly to Ukraine's defense efforts and bolstering cyber security and defense systems for the U.S.

"This budget provides the resources we need to keep Americans safe, ensuring that our military remains the best prepared, best trained, best equipped military in the world," said Biden.

At home, the president is looking to distance himself from the "Defund the Police" movement, proposing $20 billion for the Department of Justice to use on crime prevention programs and federal law enforcement. He's also asking for $30 billion of mandatory new law enforcement spending over the next decade.

"The answer is not to defund our police departments," said Biden. "It's to fund our police and give them all the tools they need, training and foundation. They're partners and protectors that our communities need."

The president is also proposing a "Billionaire's Tax" with a 20 percent minimum tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to bring down the deficit. He believes it will help with inflation.



But groups like Citizens Against Government Waste say higher taxes and more spending aren't the right solution for America.

The group tweeted, "Joe Biden's budget is a disaster for America's fiscal and physical security. The plan exemplifies everything that is wrong with Washington by doubling down on the idea that every problem can be solved with more spending."

It all comes as new polling from NBC News shows Biden's lowest approval ratings yet. Only 40 percent of Americans approve of his job performance. A staggering 66 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy. And on the topic of Ukraine and Russia, seven out of ten Americans have low confidence in his ability to handle the crisis.

Following his recent trip to Europe, Biden's staff has had to walk back several of his verbal gaffes. The president suggested to U.S. troops that they were going to Ukraine. He said the U.S. would respond "in kind" to chemical attacks by Russia. And he seemed to call for the ousting of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden adlibbed in his final speech of the trip.

He's since refused to take back the comment. "I'm not walking anything back," Biden said Monday. "The fact of the matter is I was expressing the moral outrage."

As to whether Biden's budget proposal can help right the ship, analysts point out that a president merely makes suggestions. It's up to Congress to write the budget.