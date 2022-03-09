'Gas Prices Have Absolutely Exploded': Republicans Call on Biden to Increase Domestic Oil Production

President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all Russian oil imports into the U.S. Tuesday in an effort to ratchet up pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin. But the move comes at a hefty price for Americans as already high gas prices are expected to soar even higher.

Biden is hoping the nation will view the ban as necessary to stop Putin's war on Ukraine.

"That means Russian oil will no longer be allowed in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine," the President said.

***Donate to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

A new poll shows more than 70 percent of Americans support the Russian oil ban, including two-thirds of Republicans.

"Gas prices have absolutely exploded in the last week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.

Americans are already experiencing pain at the pump due to inflation. The national average for a gallon of gas reached $4.25 a gallon Tuesday -- the highest in U.S. history.

Republicans are calling on the president to increase domestic oil production.

"Actually we do it most environmentally safely than anywhere in the world and we create American jobs and make our economy stronger so why don't we do it here?" asked Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). "Unless I see actions that support that, I'll have a bit of skepticism about their commitment to lowering gas prices."

The Biden administration is also facing bipartisan backlash for reaching out to rogue nations like Venezuela for oil.

On CBN News' Faith Nation, Victoria Coates, a distinguished fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council weighed in on the issue.

"I'd very much like to hear out of the White House is that they are fully supportive of American domestic production," said Coates. "That would have the most calming effect on markets."

And on Tuesday, the Pentagon rejected Poland's offer to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany so they could be passed on to Ukraine.

U.S. officials called the plan "untenable" and likely to further inflame tensions between the Russians and NATO.

Coates said it reflects Eastern Europe's deep concern over Putin's ambitions.

"What you're seeing Jenna, is a number of countries that suffered grievously both during World War 2 and during the Cold War, know what's afoot here," she explained. "They've taken the measure of Vladimir Putin and what he's willing to do in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on civilians continue as several major cities remain under artillery fire.

READ CBN's Operation Blessing Sending International Relief Team to Poland-Ukraine Border to Help Refugees

***Donate to OPERATION BLESSING Relief Efforts in Poland and Ukraine***

The U.S. warns that food and supplies in the capital of Kyiv may run out within two weeks. Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing the onslaught.

"It's really hard, especially when we've left again everything. (We carried) some bags, children, no husbands, no help, and no future," said Daria Gorodavka.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the Poland-Ukraine border bringing relief supplies and distributing portable solar-powered chargers for mobile phones and hygiene kits for the refugee families.

The United Nations says more than two million Ukrainians have crossed the border into neighboring countries and the numbers keep growing every day.