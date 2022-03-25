Pro-Life Rising Star Turns Media's 'Gotcha' Moment Into a Powerful Gospel Presentation

North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson makes political waves and ruffles feathers just by his mere existence. He's an African-American Republican and is considered the leader in the race to become his party's nominee for governor. He's also a Christian who boldly speaks out against same-sex marriage and abortion, advocating for the protection of the unborn.

Now the news media is pointing out old Facebook posts made by Robinson a decade ago, saying it looks like he's talking out of both sides of his mouth. In the posts, he admits to having paid for an abortion more than thirty years ago.

Reported by Axios this week, the post from 2012 is assumed to refer to President Barack Obama who was running for re-election that year. "How can so many people 'Praise God' with their mouths then vote for a man who supports gay marriage and abortion with their hands," one post asked.

In another post, also from 2012, Robinson clearly states it was wrong for him to have paid for an abortion. "I'm not saying abortion is wrong because I say so, it's wrong 'cause God says so. It's wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I paid for it to be done to my unborn child in 1989."

In recent years, Robinson's been loud and strong in his advocacy for the unborn but had not spoken publicly about the abortion in his distant past. WRAL quotes Robinson at a rally in January 2021:

"We allow the murder of the most innocent human beings on earth and we do it with impunity... We cannot say that 'Black lives matter,' or 'all lives matter,' or 'blue lives matter' until we say 'unborn lives matter,' because that's where we all start."

At the North Carolina GOP convention last in June, Robinson specifically called on fathers to be involved in their child's life. "Once you make a baby, it's not your body anymore—it's y'all's body. And, yes, that includes the daddy," he said.

With statements like this, it's not surprising, the news of the old posts about his own participation in an abortion, had critics on social media labeling Robinson a "hypocrite." Also not surprising - Democrats took the opportunity to promote their own pro-abortion stand, WRAL reports.

"Everyone needs access to abortion, even Mark Robinson," said Rachel Stein, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Democratic Party. "People from all walks of life—and political parties—have experiences with abortion."



Even though up to now Robinson had not spoken publicly about what happened over 30 years ago, he says he wanted to do so. "It's something that I've wanted to talk about for years, but there's confidentiality that I have to be concerned about," Robinson told WRAL in a brief interview Wednesday afternoon.

Later in a Facebook video, Robinson with his wife, Yolanda, hit the issue directly, saying the abortion that took place before they were married some 33 years ago, was the "hardest decision we ever made, and sadly, we made the wrong one. This decision has been with us ever since."

He went on to say that it is "because of this experience and our spiritual journey that we are so adamantly pro-life."

Robinson also spoke of the pain of the abortion experience, but didn't leave it there. He addressed his remarks to others who had traveled a similar path, and told of the forgiveness to be found in Jesus Christ.

"For everyone who has had that experience and carries that burden, we want you to know you are not alone. Furthermore, we have a Savior who forgives us of our sins and offers us grace. No one is perfect, but no one is too far gone to be saved."

Robinson said the issue "transcends politics." But political science professor David McLennan told WRAL this seeming hypocrisy could hurt Robinson. "There are many organizations in the state ... that if they decide to make this an issue, that could create problems for him." But McLennan went on to say that belief in redemption is strong in the faith community that forms a large part of Robinson's base.

The NC Values Coalition said in an email to Axios before Robinson released the Facebook video, that, "People who have walked through the pain of abortion in some way can be the strongest advocates for the unborn after that experience. We haven't heard his story yet, but what we do know is today Lt. Governor Robinson is genuine in his commitment to protect life."

Initial responses to his Facebook video seem to agree.

"Thank you for being direct and answering your critics personally....You still have my support, now, more than ever."

"Our Next Governor !! Respect the manner in which you addressed the issue. Nobody is Perfect, We all Have fallen short in the eyes of God, but we ask for forgiveness and he forgives our Sins. !!"

"Love and respect for your honesty and devotion to God, each other, and the citizens of NC. You have our support and vote for Governor of this great state. We need honesty in our state offices and I have zero doubt in You and what you stand for. Thank you!"

The Christian Perspective

What at first seemed like a media "gotcha" attempt, bent on destroying a man's political hopes, may end up only strengthening Mark Robinson's political career. But more importantly, it could lead to more babies being saved, and the spiritual salvation of many of their mothers and fathers.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***