As Inflation, Abortion Top Mid-Term Election Concerns, White House Promotes Protests at Justices' Homes

President Biden is attacking congressional Republicans over inflation as gas prices reach historic highs and consumer prices overall remain at the highest levels in 40 years. Wednesday's Labor Department report shows consumer prices jumped 8.3 percent last month from one year ago, even higher than the 8.1 percent economists were expecting.

AAA reported Tuesday that a gallon of regular gas has climbed to a stunning average of $4.40 after inching down slightly to $4.10 in early April.

Biden, struggling with low approval ratings and vulnerability over the economy, attempted to get out ahead of the Labor Department report on Tuesday. He called inflation his top domestic priority, blamed the pandemic and Russia for rising prices, and touted his administration's efforts to find a solution.

"Americans have a choice right now between two paths," he said. "My plan attacks inflation and grows the economy by lowering costs for working families, giving workers well-deserved raises, reducing the deficit by historic levels and making big corporations and the very wealthiest Americans pay their fair share."

Biden also went after Republicans by slamming a plan proposed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) that he said would raise taxes on working families and threaten Social Security and Medicare.

Sen. Scott responded that Biden isn't telling the truth, saying he's never planning to raise taxes. He also tweeted, "I have a problem with a weak, incoherent & confused president crushing the dreams of American families with raging inflation & doing NOTHING to fix it. Biden is a failed president & it's time for him to resign."

A new CNN poll spells out Biden's troubles with pocketbook issues. The poll finds the public's view of the nation's economy is the worst in a decade and that a majority of U.S. adults say the president's policies have hurt it. Eight in 10 say the government is not doing enough to combat inflation.

Top Democrats and Republicans are both saying privately that the economy could be the number one issue for voters in November's mid-term elections.

White House Promotes Protests at Private Homes of Justices

Abortion is another hot-button topic right now. On Tuesday, outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may have bungled her messaging in response to a question about protests in front of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

"I know there's an outrage right now about the protests, that have been peaceful to date," she said. "We certainly continue to encourage that outside of the judges' homes and that's the president's position."

Carrie Severino, the president of the Judicial Crisis Network, was quick to push back on the comment on CBN News' Faith Nation show.

"The Supreme Court is one thing," she said. "Absolutely go there and state your opinions on either side of the issue. But people's homes, that's a level of implicit threat that I think is inappropriate."

Now Senate Democrats are pushing for a bill to provide federal protection for abortion rights. It's not expected to pass but will highlight the possibility that the high court will overturn Roe v. Wade next month, effectively pushing the issue to the states.